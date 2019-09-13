DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography.

Jon Anthony Terry, 30, of Rockwall not only produced child porn, he distributed it, according to a search warrant. The videos and images depicted children as young as toddlers engaged in sexually explicit conduct. After agreeing to speak to agents, Terry admitted to sexually abusing one of the children who lived with him.

“As lengthy as it is, 60 years in prison will never compare to the lifetime of pain and suffering the innocent children in this case have been sentenced to. Plain and simple, the criminal in this case is a monster whose disgusting actions stripped these victims of their innocence and dignity,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, special agent in charge of HSI Dallas. “Homeland Security Investigations special agents won’t ever relent when it comes to protecting children and prosecuting predators whose behavior has no place in our society.”

Upon reviewing Terry’s media collection, special agents discovered more than 1,000 videos and images of prepubescent children engaged in sexual acts. Additionally, they uncovered videos and images that Terry himself had produced of four children, including the one Terry had previously admitted to molesting. The children ranged in age from 2 to 10 years old.

On Dec. 13, 2017, a federal grand jury indicted Terry on four counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. On Feb. 19, 2019, Terry pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography, each punishable from 15 to 30 years in prison.

On Sept. 11, 2019, Chief Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn heard evidence at the sentencing regarding the abuse these children had suffered. Three of the victims’ parents provided statements that detailed the extreme emotional and physical suffering that the children endured, and still endure, from Terry’s criminal actions. The Court sentenced Terry to 60 years in federal prison and supervised release for life.

“We will not tolerate criminals who target innocent children,” said U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox. “I am proud of my office and the investigating agents’ efforts in this case. The investigation and prosecution of these horrific crimes reinforces our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in our society — our children.”

This case involved the coordinated efforts of HSI and the Ozark Arkansas Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Camille Sparks, Northern District of Texas, prosecuted this case.