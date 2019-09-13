FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — You could say nursing runs in Emily Escobar’s blood. Her mother and sister are both nurses, and so was her great grandmother, Ima Hazel Barnett, who was lovingly known as Hazel.

“I was never able to meet her unfortunately,” Escobar said. “But I feel like I know her.”

As Escobar would discover, the connection runs much deeper than nursing. While looking into her family history, she discovered her great grandmother worked at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital — the same hospital she works at.

“Many times I look at those halls and wonder, ‘Did she walk here?'” she said.

Escobar also shared several of Hazel’s interests: including painting, crafts and even a quirky love for bottle collecting.

“It’s uncanny,” said Terri Kimble, Escobar’s mom. “I never even thought about it before.”

Terri helped Emily with her project. And the more they found out, the more they were stunned.

The most personal connection is that Escobar and her grandmother share a birthday — they were both born on Aug. 12, 75 years apart.

Some can call it coincidence, but Escobar and her family think it’s more of a divine nature. Emily told CBS 11 she even thinks about Hazel when she’s having a tough day at work.

“I think she’s here with me, strengthening me to get through that shift and come back for another one,” she said.