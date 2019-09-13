AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The syllabus went live today (September 13) and from Austin you could almost hear a collective student cry of — all right, all right, all right.
Actor Matthew McConaughey is again leaving his mark at the University of Texas at Austin — this time as a faculty member.
According to Professor McConaughey’s syllabus, students studying with the actor will be studying his 2012 film “Mud” and 2020’s “The Gentleman”, looking at the process of development and production.
McConaughey, a 1993 UT grad, headed his first “Script to Screen” class in Moody College on September 3. He says it will take students on a chronological journey of how a script gets to the screen. The course is set to run until the end of semester.
Apparently his class is a big draw. He said, “A few people catch me in parking lots around town, going ‘I’m on the waiting list to get in the class, man. Can you get me to the front?'”
Before becoming a professor of practice the actor had worked as a visiting instructor in the university’s Department of Radio-Television-Film.
