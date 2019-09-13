PLANO, Texas (HOODLINE) – Wondering where to find the best barbers near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional barber shops in Plano, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you’re in need of grooming services.
1. Finley’s Barber Shop
Topping the list is Finley’s Barber Shop. Located at 2100 Preston Road, Suite 612, the barber shop and hair salon is the highest-rated grooming destination in Plano, boasting 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp.
2. Boardroom Salon for Men
Next up is Boardroom Salon for Men, situated at 4001 Preston Road, Suite 506. With 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, the men’s hair studio has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Wright’s Barber Shop
Wright’s Barber Shop is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 36 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1301 Custer Road, Suite 334, to try it out for yourself.
4. Dapper Barber & Co.
Check out Dapper Barber & Co., which has earned four stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp. You can find the men’s hair studio at 8240 Preston Road, Suite 135.
5. Razor’s Edge Barber Shop
And then there’s Razor’s Edge Barber Shop, a local favorite with four stars out of 39 reviews. Stop by 7301 Lone Star Drive, Suite A-112, to hit up the men’s hair parlor next time you’re in the mood for a trim.
