DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters make a horrible discovery after extinguishing a blaze at a house in southeast Dallas.
Crews from Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to the home in the 3200 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street around 3:30 a.m. When the first responders arrived flames were already shooting from the the one-story home.
It didn’t take long for firefighters to put out the fire. The crew was dealing with smoldering hot spots and clearing the house when the body of an adult woman was found in the back of the home.
The unidentified woman’s cause of death isn’t known, but the medical examiner will perform a autopsy.
Investigators are still working to learn what sparked the fire.
