SANSOM PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and three others are injured after a fire at a home in the Tarrant County city of Sansom Park Saturday morning.
Crews responded to the fire at around 9 a.m. in the 5500 block of Calloway Street, where multiple people were trapped inside the home.
Four people were taken to the hospital and two of them were in critical condition.
One of the victims later died at the hospital. She was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 35-year-old Roxanne Flores.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
