McKinney

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday evening after he fired gunshots toward a group of people at a park in McKinney, police say.

Police arrested Ka’trell Davonte Washington for deadly conduct after they say he fired a handgun toward the group at Gabe Nesbitt Park.

Ka’trell Washington mugshot. (Credit: McKinney Police Department)

There were no reported injuries from the shooting.

Washington is being held on a $25,000 bond. There has been no word on a motive as police investigate the shooting.

