Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women are dead after a suspected drunk driver crashed into them in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say.
Police say the 20-year-old suspect was driving fast in the 8300 block of Clark Road at around 12:40 a.m. in a pickup truck. He then crashed into the front-passenger side of an Infiniti G25 that was crossing the road from westbound Clarkridge Drive.
A passenger in the Infiniti was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash while the driver later died at the hospital. Both victims were 35 years old.
The suspect was taken to the hospital to treat injuries. Police say he will be arrested for two counts of intoxication manslaughter.
The identities of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.
You must log in to post a comment.