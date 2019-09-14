FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were injured in a shooting at a pee wee football game in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon during a dispute between parents, police say.
The shooting happened at Eastern Hills Elementary School at around 3:45 p.m. Police say a woman was shot in the leg and another female was grazed in the back by a bullet.
The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the incident started as a dispute between parents at the football game. According to police, the son of one of the parents involved arrived at the scene with a handgun and started shooting.
The alleged shooter is still on the loose, police say.
Police are still investigating the shooting and are looking into what may have caused the dispute to start.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
