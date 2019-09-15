PULLING TOGETHERSo Far Over $140,000 Raised - Click Here For Video
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCowboys Post Game Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:4-year-old, child, dead, Fort Worth, FWPD, Greengage Drive, home, investigation, Shooting, sibling

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A 4-year-old child has died after being shot by a sibling at a Fort Worth home Sunday.

Just before noon Sept. 13, police responded to a shooting call in the 7700 block of Greengage Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old child had been shot. Preliminary reports suggest that a juvenile sibling had shot the child. It has not been confirmed whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

The child — whose name has not been identified — was shortly transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives and Crimes Against Children detectives are currently processing the scene and conducting interviews.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments