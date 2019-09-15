Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A 4-year-old child has died after being shot by a sibling at a Fort Worth home Sunday.
Just before noon Sept. 13, police responded to a shooting call in the 7700 block of Greengage Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old child had been shot. Preliminary reports suggest that a juvenile sibling had shot the child. It has not been confirmed whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.
The child — whose name has not been identified — was shortly transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives and Crimes Against Children detectives are currently processing the scene and conducting interviews.
This is an ongoing investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.