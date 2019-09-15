ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was shot with a stolen gun inside an Arlington apartment Sunday.
Around noon Sept. 15, officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment in the 3800 block of Mahonia Way in Arlington. Upon arrival, police found an 8-year-old was shot in the buttocks.
Police spokesman Christopher Cook said in a news conference that the initial story provided by the victim’s family was not factual, as they reported the girl was shot outside the apartment. During further investigation, officers found a bullet hole inside the apartment as well as a gun.
Cook said there were at least two other young girls present, and the gun — described as a 9mm firearm — was reported stolen from Bastrop, Texas.
This is an ongoing investigation.
