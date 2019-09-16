Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While school has been underway for a few weeks, there’s another way for students in the Dallas Independent School District to get vaccinated — for free.
The district is partnering with the “Caring for Children Foundation of Texas” to provide families with easy access to immunizations.
The district and the foundation are still bringing “Care Vans” to various Dallas ISD campuses and other locations across the district to deliver free vaccinations to students.
Today (Sept. 16) the Care Van will be stationed at Robert T. Hill Middle School, located at 505 Easton ROad, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Vaccinations will be available at other locations on the following dates and times –
- Ellis David Field House, 9191 S. Polk, Sept.18, 5 to 8 p.m.
- Piedmont G.L.O.B.A.L. Academy, Sept.19 (During school hours)
- Seagoville Middle School, Sept. 25 (During school hours)
- Hector P. Garcia Middle School, Sept. 27 (During school hours)
- W. H. Adamson High School, 309 E 9th St., Sept. 28, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
- T.W. Browne Middle School, Sept. 30 (During school hours)
- H. Grady Spruce High School, 9733 Old Seagoville Rd., Nov.16, 9 to 11:30 a.m
