KEENE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Johnson County Precinct 4 Constable Tim Kinman confirmed deputy constable Daniel Collins was arrested on charges of assault family violence by impeding breath and assault family violence.

Collins’ son, a student at Keene High School, made an outcry about his father assaulting him, according to his arrest affidavit. His 15-year-old son told KHS Assistant Principal David Morgan that his father “punched and kicked him in the head and abdomen.”

Officials at the boy’s school then alerted Keene police to the situation on September 6; two days after the alleged assault.

Collins told police that he took his son’s phone privileges away because he left school early September 4, according to the affidavit. Collins said his son followed him through the house several times asking for his phone back, refused to go to his room and said, “[expletive deleted] you.” That’s when Collins pushed his son into his bedroom, swung at his son intending to hit him in the mouth but instead hit him in the back of the head, according to the affidavit.

Collins told police he hit his son in the stomach and said, “I wanted to drop kick [my son] because I’m tired of his attitude but no, I’m not trying to hurt my son,” according to the affidavit.

The teen told police his stepmother picked him up from school early that day because he was suffering a migraine. The son said Collins became angry at him for leaving school early and began cursing at him, called him a “fat piece of crap” and said he did not want him, according to the affidavit.

The boy said Collins continued to make fun of him, “was putting his hand on [my] head and pushing it down” and that Collins challenged his son to come outside so the two could fight; calling him a “bitch.”

The affidavit said the son told his father, “What, do you feel big and bad that you’re 20 years older than me? Does it make you feel good hitting me?”

Then Collins allegedly hit him in the side and went for his face at which point he turned around. “So it’s not like he did than on accident,” the son told investigators. “He paused before he hit me in the back of the head so, he knew.”

The son said Collins kicked him in the stomach with his work boots on, at which point the son told Collins he was “fed up with stuff like that” and didn’t want to be there.

“You can call the cops, but I’m a cop,” Collins told his son, according to the affidavit. “I know nothing will happen to me.”

Additionally, the son told police that earlier this summer Collins was working in the yard while he was inside watching his brother. Collins allegedly became angry that his son failed to notice that his younger brother had spilled something on the floor, according to the affidavit. The son said Collins took his phone away then came up behind and put him in a chokehold then punched him in the face three times causing a busted lip, bloody nose and knot on his forehead.

The son said that another time during the summer he was sweeping the floor when he stopped to listen to something Collins was saying. That allegedly angered Collins and prompted him to push his son to the floor and said he wanted his son gone.

When the son asked Collins why he doesn’t send him somewhere, Collins told his son that no one loves him and asked him why he thinks his mom left at which point the stepmother stepped between the two as Collins threatened to “bust his teeth out,” according to the affidavit.

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Jeff Monk on Saturday set Collins’ bonds at $25,000 on the first charge and $5,000 on the second. Monk also placed an emergency protective order against Collins.

Collins was placed on administrative leave with pay for the time being.