DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A vacant restaurant at Northwest Highway and Webb Chapel no longer has a roof after it collapsed during a Monday morning fire.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call for a structure fire at La Javita located at 3006 West Northwest Highway, in Northwest Dallas.
When firefighters arrived at the location, they saw flames coming from the two-story commercial building. The fire was so far advanced that it wasn’t too long after units arrived that firefighting efforts became defensive. The operation eventually grew to the point where the road was closed in both directions.
The building suffered a major roof collapse; preventing fire investigators from making entry. Subsequently, the cause of the fire is undetermined and the building set to be demolished.
There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.
You must log in to post a comment.