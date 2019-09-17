



– Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson joined Holocaust survivors Tuesday in dedicating the new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

Volunteers raised more than $84 million to build the three-story facility in the West End of Downtown Dallas.

The museum not only teaches about the Holocaust, the world’s worst mass murder, in which Adolf Hitler ordered the killings six-million Jews and four million other people, it also has expanded its mission to teach human rights and about other genocides.

Tuesday’s dedication was memorable for Holocaust survivors who live in North Texas.

“It is so stunning and so meaningful to so many of us,” said Holocaust survivor Rosian Zerner. “This whole experience of this ribbon-cutting has been a moving experience for me and I feel very emotional about it.”

Twenty Holocaust survivors and refugees were there for the ribbon-cutting.

Speakers described the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum as world-class, transformative and inspiring.

It features a hologram, which allows Holocaust survivor Max Glauben, now 91, answer questions from the audience for generations to come.

He survived five Nazi concentration camps and the death march, but he lost his family and was an orphan as a young teenager.

The Museum focuses on Upstanders, those who fought to make a difference and to end hatred.

The goal is to have 100,000 6th through 12th grade students visit the museum by the end of 2020, and there will be scholarships available for school districts.

Mayor Eric Johnson and Governor Abbott praised the museum.

“This museum will ensure that we will not forget those who suffered and died under oppression and we will not turn a blind eye to the human rights abuses that still playing this world today,” said Gov. Abbott.

“This is a place that can inspire an entire generation of upstanders. I want this museum, which is and I’m so grateful, right here in the heart of Dallas, to be a beacon for our entire community,” added Mayor Johnson.

Mayor Johnson gave the Holocaust survivors keys to the city, and proclaimed Wednesday, September 18, the first day the museum opens to the public, to be Upstander Day in Dallas.