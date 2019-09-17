Filed Under:anti-immigration, DFW News, Fort Worth ISD, Georgia Clark, teacher fired, teacher terminated, tweets


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth ISD teacher who was fired in May after posting controversial anti-immigration tweets to President Donald Trump, will not get her job back.

The school board on Tuesday again unanimously voted to terminate Georgia Clark’s contract.

Georgia Clark (courtesy: Fort Worth ISD)

After being fired, she appealed her termination.

Tuesday’s decision is final.

Clark was let go after posting a string of illegal immigration comments to President Donald Trump from a now-deleted Twitter account.

FWISD teacher Georgia Clark tweet (courtesy: Twitter)

One of the tweets said, “Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico. Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them.  Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them.”

 

 

 

