FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth ISD teacher who was fired in May after posting controversial anti-immigration tweets to President Donald Trump, will not get her job back.
The school board on Tuesday again unanimously voted to terminate Georgia Clark’s contract.
After being fired, she appealed her termination.
Tuesday’s decision is final.
Clark was let go after posting a string of illegal immigration comments to President Donald Trump from a now-deleted Twitter account.
One of the tweets said, “Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico. Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them. Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them.”
