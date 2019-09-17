Comments
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The search continues in Garland for missing 18-year-old Isaac Villalobos.
Villalobos was last seen on September 16, around 8:30 p.m. near the 1700 block of Legend Drive.
He is autistic and has the age mentality of a 10 to 13 year old, according to police.
Villalobos has brown hair, brown eyes, has a mustache, approximately 5’ 9” in height, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and black boots.
If anyone knows his whereabouts, they should contact the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.
