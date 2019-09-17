  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Autism, Family Concerned, Find Him, Help Him, Isaac Villalobos, missing, Missing person, Police, teenager

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The search continues in Garland for missing 18-year-old Isaac Villalobos.

Villalobos was last seen on September 16, around 8:30 p.m. near the 1700 block of Legend Drive.

He is autistic and has the age mentality of a 10 to 13 year old, according to police. 

Contact the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840 if you know where Isaac Villalobos is. (credit: Garland Police Department)

Villalobos has brown hair, brown eyes, has a mustache, approximately 5’ 9” in height, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, they should contact the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.

Comments