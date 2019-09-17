Comments
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The grass is always greener… especially for a wayward goat Haltom City police are calling “Magellan.”
The brown billy with a black face and gray horns was found yesterday in the area of East Belknap and Higgins Road.
After a Facebook post by the department, it seemed the comments may give detectives a lead; but they were all ‘baaad.’
Police urge anyone who may know where Magellan lives to contact Haltom City Animal Control.
This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
