DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found dead in the middle of the street after a hit-and-run crash in Dallas early Tuesday morning, police say.
Police responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. in the 7100 block of Military Parkway.
According to police, the victim was found by a passerby, who then called 911.
Police say the victim had been hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop to help. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified as police continue to investigate what exactly happened during this incident.
Investigators will be looking for surveillance video from nearby businesses in hopes of finding a possible suspect.
