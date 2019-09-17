GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot outside a Garland apartment complex during a dispute on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the victims are woman, 25, and a girl, 14.

Their injuries are non-life threatening, police said.

Initial information had a third person shot, but that person was injured another way and treated at the scene.

It happened in the 3700 block of Easton Meadows near I-30 and President George Bush Turnpike behind Lakeview Centennial High School.

One witness had just returned from school and told CBS 11 people started running and ducking behind cars when the shots were fired.

“As I’m hearing gunshots, I’m swinging, trying to avoid them and I feel them going past me,” said Nae Williams. “I ducked under the car. I was so scared and shook, because I didn’t know what was going on.”

The juvenile and adult were taken to the hospital.

Police believes a large group, somewhere between 20 and 50 people, were fighting when a suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting striking the child and woman.

The suspect is still at large but police believes this is an isolated incident and there is no public danger.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact Garland Police at 972-485-4840.