DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced the takedown of a health care fraud operation across Texas and that 58 people were charged in connection to the case.
According to officials, the coordinated scheme involved Medicare fraud and “pill mill” clinics throughout the state. A “pill mill” refers to clinics or doctors who prescribe narcotics inappropriately for non-medical reasons.
During a news conference Wednesday morning, officials said the operation resulted in about $66 million in losses to Medicare and Medicaid. The losses also affected TRICARE, which serves members and veterans of the military. More than six million pills were involved in the operation.
“Today’s charges highlight the amazing work being done by the Department’s Medicare Fraud Strike Force and our partners in Texas,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “As we continue to dedicate resources to battle healthcare and opioid fraud schemes in Texas and elsewhere, we are shining an inescapable light on dirty doctors, clinic owners, pharmacists, and others who may have long believed they could perpetrate their frauds behind closed doors.”
Officials said 16 of the 58 people who were charged were doctors or medical professionals. Twenty others were charged their involvement in diverting opioids.
Some of those charged during the crackdown were involved in health care fraud at locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
The following is a list from the DOJ with names and locations related to the arrests in North Texas:
- Michael Charles Braddick, Kyle Martin Hermesch, and Bioflex Medical were charged for their alleged participation in a scheme to defraud the Department of Labor- Office of Worker’s Compensation Programs. Bioflex Medical is located in Dallas, Texas. The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Bray.
- Nehaj Rizvi was charged for his alleged participation in a scheme to defraud Medicare through Life Spring Housecall Physicians, Inc., a company located in Dallas, Texas. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Brasher.
- Dr. Brian Carpenter and Jerry Hawrylak were charged for their alleged participation in a scheme to defraud TRICARE through a compounding pharmacy located in Fort Worth, Texas. The case is being prosecuted by Trial Attorney Brynn Schiess of the Fraud Section.
- Leah Hagen and Michael Hagen were charged for their alleged participation in conspiracies to pay and receive kickbacks and launder money through Metro DME Supply and Ortho Pain Solutions, both durable medical equipment companies in Arlington, Texas. The case is being prosecuted by Trial Attorney Brynn Schiess.
- Nilesh Patel, Dr. Craig Henry, and Bruce Henry were charged for their alleged participation in a scheme to defraud TRICARE through marketing company RxConsultants and a compounding pharmacy located in Fort Worth, Texas. The case is being prosecuted by Trial Attorney Carlos Lopez of the Fraud Section.
- Bruce Stroud and Bobbi Stroud were charged for their alleged participation in a scheme to defraud Medicare through New Horizons Durable Medical Equipment, Striffin Medical Supply, and 4B Ortho Supply, all durable medical equipment companies located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas. The case is being prosecuted by Trial Attorney Carlos Lopez.
- Jamshid Noryian, Dehshid Nourian, Christopher Rydberg, Leyla Nourian, Ashraf Mofid, Dr. Leslie Benson, Dr. Michael Taba, and Ali Khavarmanesh were charged for their alleged participation in a scheme to defraud the Department of Labor- Office of Worker’s Compensation and Blue Cross Blue Shield and conspiracies to launder money and evade the payment of taxes through Ability Pharmacy, Industrial & Family Pharmacy, and Park Row Pharmacy, all located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Chief Adrienne Frazior of the Fraud Section.
