DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police say the person is responsible for graffiti vandalism at churches across the city, now they’re asking for help identifying the suspect.
Police released surveillance videos of the vandal, believed to be a man, spray painting the word “lies” on the glass doors of a church.
It was during the weekend of September 14 that the suspect used red spray paint on front doors, crosses, and even a steeple at churches within a half-mile radius in the southern part of the city.
As it stands, the unknown vandal is being investigated for four separate “criminal mischief” offenses.
Speaking about the suspect Beth-Eden Baptist Church Pastor Clarence Preston told CBS 11 News on Monday, “They may be in pain, they may be hurting. We just want and hope that the perpetrator who did this act comes to Christ.”
The videos show what appears to be an African American man with long dreadlocks, wearing a gray hoodie and dark-colored pants.
Dallas police are asking that anyone who recognizes the suspect in the videos or has any information about the church vandalizations to contact Detective Merenda at 214-671-4569.
