



A civil case against former Dallas police officer Amy Wilburn in the shooting of an unarmed man in 2013 has ended in a mistrial.

This comes four months after Wilburn pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless discharge of a firearm for the shooting of 19-year-old Kelvion Walker in December 2013.

After a civil trial that began last week, a hung jury resulted in the mistrial.

During the trial, Wilburn’s attorney claimed that her actions during the incident were “objectionably reasonable.”

In December 2013, Walker was a passenger in a suspected stolen vehicle that Wilburn and her partner were attempting to pull over. The driver jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran away. Walker remained inside with his seat belt on.

Wilburn rushed to the vehicle and opened the driver-side door. When she saw Walker in the passenger seat, she pulled out her gun and fired one shot. Walker was unarmed at the time.

A witness at the scene also told investigators that Walker had his hands up when he was shot.

Wilburn was fired by then Police Chief David Brown shortly after the incident.

Walker’s attorney said Walker went through three life-saving operations and remains physically and emotionally scarred from the shooting.

In the civil case, the City of Dallas is responsible for Wilburn’s legal fees and has so far spent more than $650,000, according to billing records.