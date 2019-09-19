DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Allison and Bertram Jean, the parents of Botham Jean who was shot to death in his Dallas apartment in September 2018, met with the Dallas County District Attorney on Thursday.
They are in town to witness murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger.
It starts Monday.
The couple lives in St. Lucia.
They made a horrific trip to Dallas a year ago after Guyger, who was off duty, entered their son’s apartment thinking it was her own.
Guyger shot Jean thinking he was a burglar.
She was fired and ultimately charged with murder.
The Jeans say they are ready for the trial.
“I’m just trying,” said Allison Jean, the victim’s mother. I’m happy it’s finally here, so we can get some closure.”
I’m waiting for God to give us strength to deal with this,” said father Bertram Jean. “There are things I don’t want to hear, but I’m being patient.”
Allison Jean is expected to testify at the trial.
