DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after Dallas police say he crashed into a squad car late Wednesday evening.
Police say the crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. as the officer was driving northbound on Harry Hines Boulevard.
According to police, the officer was making a left turn onto Willowbrook Road when the suspect, who was driving southbound, ran a red light and crashed into the squad car.
Police say the officer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and their condition is unknown at this time.
The suspect was tested for drunk driving at the scene and was soon arrested for DWI. His identity has not yet been released.
