(CBS 11) – When I was studying classical piano in Dallas as a kid, I was fascinated by the massive amount of work that German composer Ludwig van Beethoven wrote for piano.
I actually was able to play a few of his sonatas, but as my teachers always told me, the last four sonatas he wrote were only for pianists with concert capability!
Sonata No. 32 in C Minor, Op. 111, was written between 1821-1822 and was dedicated to his friend, Archduke Rudolf.
Unlike most piano sonatas which are written in four movements, this one only has two. It remains one of Beethoven’s most admired works of his career.
The composition runs anywhere between 22-30 minutes. You can hear this locally on 101.1 WRR-FM.
Beethoven’s Sonata No. 32 in C Minor, Op.111. Daniel Barenboim, the pianist.
