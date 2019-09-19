GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday investigators are still trying to figure out what happened to a woman who has been missing almost 12 years.

Lisa Lee Chandler, who lived in the 5500 block of SH 34 North, Wolfe City Texas, has not been seen since September 23, 2007.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Department explained, Alice Marie Johnson, Lisa’s mother, has said in the past that she became worried about her when she was not answering her phone and she and others made the decision to drive from Starks, Louisiana to check on her welfare.

Upon arrival they could not locate Lisa and nothing in her home appeared out of the ordinary, her vehicle was in the driveway and her dog was running loose in the yard.

Johnson told authorities this was very odd and she filed a missing persons report.

The Sheriff’s Office said during the past 12 years this investigation has included searches in and around the area Lisa Chandler lived and numerous interviews with people who knew Lisa.

“I feel without a doubt that someone in or around Wolfe City knows something about Lisa Chandler. We have learned that a lot of her known associates were in that area at the time she disappeared and some of them people may still live here. Please, if you have any information contact Sgt. Jeff Haines with the Sheriff’s Office who is actively investigating this case,” said Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks in a news release.

Sgt. Jeff Haines can be contacted at 903-453-6809 or via email at jhaines@huntcounty.net.

Or anyone can submit a tip through Hunt County Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 903-457-2929.