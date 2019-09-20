Menu
Video
Nolan Catholic Pep Rally - Yay!
Putting on a strong show of school spirit, students at Nolan Catholic High School are ready to take on the Eastern Hills Highlanders.
3 hours ago
It's Official: Big Tex Is On His Feet Y'all!
All 55 feet of the icon of the State Fair of Texas is ready to greet you.
4 hours ago
Anne Elise Parks' Weather Forecast
North Texas can expect cooler, low 90 degree temperatures next week, just in time for the first day of fall on Monday.
4 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Recall: Marie Callender's Pub-Style Steak Is Actually Chicken
Rockwall-based Astrochef LLC., is recalling 11,475 pounds of frozen chicken pub style entrees labeled as beef pub style entrees.
Suspects In Custody After Aggravated Robbery At Donut Shop, Standoff At Apartment In Everman
Police responded to Donut Town shortly before 9:00 a.m. Friday where suspects reportedly used handguns and assaulted an employee.
Latest Forecast
Anne Elise Parks' Weather Forecast
North Texas can expect cooler, low 90 degree temperatures next week, just in time for the first day of fall on Monday.
4 hours ago
Texas Teen Dies In Imelda Floodwaters During Lightning Storm While Trying To Move Horse
A 19-year-old man drowned and was electrocuted while trying to move his horse to safety during the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda.
State Of Disaster Declared For Southeast Texas Due To Imelda; Dallas, Fort Worth Fire Send Crews To Assist
The fire departments of Dallas and Fort Worth have sent crews to Southeast Texas in order to help residents as Tropical Depression Imelda brought major floods and continues to drench the area.
Imelda Continues To Flood Parts Of Southeast Texas, Tornadoes Spotted
Tropical Depression Imelda continues to bring heavy rain and floods to parts of Southeast Texas as it slowly moves through the area.
Cowboys
Taco Charlton Returning To Dallas This Weekend, Picked Up By Dolphins Day After Cowboys Release Him
One day after being released by the Dallas Cowboys, defensive end Taco Charlton has been picked up by the Miami Dolphins, the Cowboys next opponent.
Rangers
Rangers Finish 0-9 At Houston With 3-2 Loss To Astros
Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole also picked up his 300th strikeout on the season.
Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks 40th Season Schedule Announced; Will Be On National TV 13 Times
The Dallas Mavericks 2019-20 season will tip-off at home against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Stars
Dallas Stars Sign Esa Lindell To New $34.8M, 6-Year Contract
Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell has signed a $34.8 million, six-year contract that will run through the 2024-25 season.
Nolan Catholic Pep Rally - Yay!
Putting on a strong show of school spirit, students at Nolan Catholic High School are ready to take on the Eastern Hills Highlanders.
3 hours ago
It's Official: Big Tex Is On His Feet Y'all!
All 55 feet of the icon of the State Fair of Texas is ready to greet you.
4 hours ago
Anne Elise Parks' Weather Forecast
North Texas can expect cooler, low 90 degree temperatures next week, just in time for the first day of fall on Monday.
4 hours ago
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World's Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Eat "Sleep" and Play at The Statler
You don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.
Behind The Scenes With Texas Celebrity Chef Tim Love
The restaurant business can be a grind, but when it's your passion the hard work and stress become a labor of love. That fits the life of Tim Love.
Up Close Encounters at SeaQuest Fort Worth
Did you know you can hang out with otters and snorkel with stingrays in DFW? But that's just the beginning. Eat See Play's Taryn Jones heads to SeaQuest Fort Worth where you can get hands on with animals above and below water.
American Airlines Flight To Dallas Cancelled Over Concerns About 2 Muslim Passengers
A North Texas Muslim said American Airlines cancelled his flight Saturday because the flight crew didn't feel comfortable with him and his Muslim friend on the plane.
Cadillac Eat.See.Play Giveaway: Lone Star Circus
September 20, 2019 at 12:05 am
