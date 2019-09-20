FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is proposing safety improvements to an area known for catching drivers off guard.
The corner of Horseman Road and White Feather Lane is located in the Chisholm Ridge neighborhood in north Fort Worth.
Jack Bowen, who lives in the community, contacted the Ones for Justice over safety concerns.
“Wake up and get ready,” Bowen said. “People come firing into this thing. ”
On White Feather, the speed limit is 10 miles per hour heading into the curve. On Horseman Road, it’s 30 miles per hour. The curve is narrow, making it difficult for two vehicles to pass at the the same time.
After watching numerous crashes, Bowen even gave the area its own nickname.
“Dead man’s curve,” Bowen said. “I hope it never lives up to that name.”
To prove his point, Bowen made a video, complete with a soundtrack.
