  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Alanna Autler
Filed Under:danger, dead man's curve, DFW News, Fort Worth, White Feather

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is proposing safety improvements to an area known for catching drivers off guard.

The corner of Horseman Road and White Feather Lane is located in the Chisholm Ridge neighborhood in north Fort Worth.

Jack Bowen, who lives in the community, contacted the Ones for Justice over safety concerns.

“Wake up and get ready,” Bowen said. “People come firing into this thing. ”

(credit: CBS 11 News)

On White Feather, the speed limit is 10 miles per hour heading into the curve. On Horseman Road, it’s 30 miles per hour. The curve is narrow, making it difficult for two vehicles to pass at the the same time.

(credit: CBS 11 News)

After watching numerous crashes, Bowen even gave the area its own nickname.

“Dead man’s curve,” Bowen said. “I hope it never lives up to that name.”

(credit: CBS 11 News)

To prove his point, Bowen made a video, complete with a soundtrack.

Comments