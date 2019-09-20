(CBS Local)– In 2017, transgender wrestler Mack Beggs made international news when he won a wrestling state championship in Texas.

Beggs wrestled against girls because Texas state law requires athletes to compete against people with the same gender assigned at birth. Beggs and the rest of the world will get the opportunity to relive this story in the new ESPN 30 for 30 documentary short called “Mack Wrestles.”

“During that time in my life I wasn’t winning and I wasn’t losing, I was right in the middle,” said Beggs in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Now after seeing the impact its made on people, I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Beggs is now wrestling against men at Life University in Georgia. The documentary features revealing interviews with Beggs, his grandmother, and his father about Mack’s transition, becoming an international story, and how wrestling saved his life.

“When I would go to competitions, I would see people looking at me weird,” said Beggs. “I would hear people talk behind my back… some friends that I thought were my friends. My dream all of high school was to be a state champion. I still lost against guys and I still lost against girls. You learn from your losses.”

Beggs was very public in using social media while transitioning from a girl to a boy. The transgender wrestler felt it was important to document his journey and share his story.

“At the time I was really big on activism in general,” said Beggs. “I saw a lot of trans guys post their transition and I thought I could do that too and be an inspiration to others. Every transition is different. I hated that version of me and I wanted to be a new version of me.”

“Mack Wrestles” premieres on Sunday, September 22 and Beggs hopes his story will make it easier for the next generation of trans athletes.

“There’s a lot that happened that not a lot of people know about,” said Beggs. “Transactivism is starting to blow up and people are starting to pay more attention. People are really starting to change and I have high hopes.”