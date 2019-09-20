



For more than a year, a 3-year-old terrier mix named Queen has stared longingly from her room at the Great Plains SPCA shelter in Kansas in hopes someone would adopt her.

But she’s not sitting alone anymore.

Scott Poore moved into the dog’s enclosed space in the Merriam shelter on a baby-sized twin mattress — and plans to stay there until his friend finds a forever home.

“She keeps getting looked over and that’s the thing that’s driving me crazy,” he said.

Poore has dedicated his life to helping homeless animals through his company, Mission Driven Goods. When he heard about Queen, he decided to do something.

“I’ve got my laptop, my desk, my lamp and I brought a plant in,” Poore told CNN affiliate KCTV. And he’ll need them, because Poore won’t be taking time off his job during his shelter stay. He oversees Mission Driven LLC,, a clothing brand bringing awareness to shelter pets and the importance of adoption, according to the company’s website.

Queen came into the shelter more than 400 days ago. Before that, she lived behind a dumpster and had suffered an injury similar to a torn ACL, KCTV reported. After her surgery, Poore noticed she was”been slowly declining in the shelter environment,” he told KMBC. Thus, he decided to move in with her.

“It’s something I see in their eyes because this dog would jump up, get up on the window,’ he told KCTV. “Every time I came, she got so excited, but the last couple months she won’t even get out of bed.”