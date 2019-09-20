Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents can let out a sigh of relief after reports of a man with a gun outside Austin Middle School turned out to be a false alarm.
An investigation by the Irving Police Department concluded a police officer serving a warrant on a nearby street sparked the reports.
The officer is part of an outside agency task force that had staged their vehicles in the school’s parking lot.
Police said the task force did apprehend their wanted person for a warrant of Louisiana.
Despite there being “no threat to the public or Irving School Campuses,” police were appreciative of the parent calling in.
You must log in to post a comment.