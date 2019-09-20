Comments
(CBS SPORTS) – Just 11 days after signing with the New England Patriots, Antonio Brown has already been released by the team.
The Patriots decided to cut the receiver on Friday, less than 24 hours after Brown was accused of sending intimidating text messages to a woman who had accused him of sexual misconduct in a Sports Illustrated story that was published earlier this week.
