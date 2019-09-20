  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Antonio Brown, intimidation, New England Patriots, NFL, player released, sexual misconduct allegations, text messages, Wide receiver


(CBS SPORTS) – Just 11 days after signing with the New England Patriots, Antonio Brown has already been released by the team.

The Patriots decided to cut the receiver on Friday, less than 24 hours after Brown was accused of sending intimidating text messages to a woman who had accused him of sexual misconduct in a Sports Illustrated story that was published earlier this week.

Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

