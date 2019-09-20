HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities say the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda have led to the death of a third person.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Spencer said Friday that preliminary indications are a man whose body was found in a ditch Friday north of Houston drowned from storm-related flooding.
An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death.
The unidentified man had last been seen walking during severe rainfall that hit the Houston area.
Imelda’s remnants on Thursday led to the deaths of two men. 19-year-old Hunter Morrison was electrocuted and drowned after trying to move his horse to safety during a lightning storm, according to a message from his family shared by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Another man, in his 40s or 50s, drowned when he tried to drive a van through 8-foot-deep floodwaters near Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston during the Thursday afternoon rush hour, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
