  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Robbery, Armed Robbery, DFW News, Donut Shop, Donut Town, Everman Police, Paradise Apartments, standoff, SWAT

EVERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple suspects are in custody following an armed robbery at a donut shop and a standoff at an apartment complex in Everman.

Police responded to Donut Town in the 1700 block of Everman Parkway shortly before 9:00 a.m. Friday where suspects reportedly used handguns and assaulted an employee.

The suspects ran off and police tracked them down to the Paradise Apartments in the 900 block of Coury Road.

Everman standoff (Tom Riehm – CBS 11)

The suspects barricaded themselves inside an apartment unit and would not cooperate with officers, Everman Police said.

Fort Worth Police, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputies and Tarrant County Sheriff’s SWAT team responded to the scene.

Around 11:00 a.m. the suspects surrendered and no one was hurt.

Everman standoff (Tom Riehm – CBS 11)

Police recovered the weapons used in the robbery.

 

Comments