EVERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple suspects are in custody following an armed robbery at a donut shop and a standoff at an apartment complex in Everman.
Police responded to Donut Town in the 1700 block of Everman Parkway shortly before 9:00 a.m. Friday where suspects reportedly used handguns and assaulted an employee.
The suspects ran off and police tracked them down to the Paradise Apartments in the 900 block of Coury Road.
The suspects barricaded themselves inside an apartment unit and would not cooperate with officers, Everman Police said.
Fort Worth Police, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputies and Tarrant County Sheriff’s SWAT team responded to the scene.
Around 11:00 a.m. the suspects surrendered and no one was hurt.
Police recovered the weapons used in the robbery.
