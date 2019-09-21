Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police have arrested the suspect they say is responsible for shooting and killing two victims in Dallas Friday night.
Around 10:25 p.m. Sept. 20, officers responded to a shooting in the 7100 block of Field View Lane. They discovered two black males — whose names have not been released — shot inside a vehicle.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to develop a suspect related to the offense and arrested 22-year-old Dondi Turner.
Turner was charged with capital murder is currently in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of $350,000.
