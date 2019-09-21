  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Capsized, Dallas, dallas police, Dallas Police Dive Team, Dive Team, dpd, Kayak, lake, Lake Ray Hubbard, North Texas, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Hours after a man never resurfaced from his capsized kayak in Lake Ray Hubbard Saturday, the Dallas Police Dive Team recovered a body.

Just before 11 a.m. Sept. 21, police said a man and woman were in a kayak preparing for a race, before it capsized at Windsurf Bay Park.

A person in a nearby boat was able to rescue the woman, however the man never resurfaced. Around noon, the dive team believes they recovered his body.

His name has not been released at this time.

