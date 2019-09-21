  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) — The Richardson Fire Department is investigating after an 82-year-old died in a house fire early Saturday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., operators received multiple calls about a two-story home fully engulfed in flames on the 300 block of Fall Creek Drive. 

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within about an hour upon arrival, but found the 82-year-old — whose identity has not been released — dead. They believe the resident was alone at the time of the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.

