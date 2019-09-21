CLEBURNE (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people have died as result of a crash involving a cattle trailer in Cleburne Saturday afternoon.
Just after 3:30 p.m., the Cleburne Police Department and Fire Department responded to a crash in the 5600 block of W U.S. Highway 67.
A 2015 Chevrolet passenger car and a 2019 Ford pickup pulling a cattle trailer were involved. Preliminary investigation showed that both vehicles were traveling westbound.
The accident occurred when the Chevrolet moved to the right shoulder and for unknown reasons, and attempted to turn around in front of the westbound Ford. The driver, a 39-year-old male from Austin, and passenger, a 37-year-old female from Austin, of the Chevrolet were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford had no major injuries.
The driver and passenger’s names have not been released at this time, and the crash is currently under investigation.
