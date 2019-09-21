Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after they found a newborn baby boy near a dumpster in Arlington Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the call at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Tan Oak Lane.
The baby is at a local hospital where he is being cared for at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.
