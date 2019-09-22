ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns was knocked out of Sunday afternoon’s game in his return to AT&T Stadium.

During the Dolphins second drive in the first quarter, Hurns was catching on a pass when safety Jeff Heath came in with a big hit. There was no flag for the hit.

This was a horrific, but legal hit that left Dolphins WR Allen Hurns down on the field. It looks like Cowboys S Jeff Heath is trying to make a play on the ball #MIAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/QwMhXjdA9n — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) September 22, 2019

Hurns remained down on the field as trainers went to check on him. Players from both teams could be seen surrounding the receiver, praying that he was okay.

Hurns eventually got up on his own and walked to the sidelines and into the locker room to be checked on. Fans at AT&T Stadium cheered as Hurns appeared to be okay after the hit.

He was later ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

It’s a field that is memorable for the receiver as he suffered a gruesome ankle injury during the Cowboys playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks back in January.

He made his way back to the field from the injury but was eventually cut by the Cowboys as the receiver group became crowded with the signing of Randall Cobb and emergence of Michael Gallup.