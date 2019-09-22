Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people were stabbed at a Quinceanera in Fort Worth Saturday night, police said.
Just before 12:30 a.m. Sept. 22, east units responded to a cutting call at 5601 E. Lancaster. Officers said three-to-five suspects were involved in the stabbing of the two victims.
Both victims have since been transported to a local hospital where their conditions are unknown. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.
All suspects are still outstanding.
