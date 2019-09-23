HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Houston-area man wanted by authorities after they said he filed for and completed a divorce from his wife without ever telling her, has turned himself in.
Paul Nixon, 51, was charged with aggravated perjury on September 18, 2019. Nixon landed at Houston Hobby airport Monday morning, according to his attorney. He will head straight to Harris County Courthouse to turn himself in with his lawyer at his side to answer the alleged charges.
Authorities received a call on May 14 from a woman who said her husband had allegedly completed the divorce and that a court had already filed the final decree.
Through the investigation, authorities found that Nixon forged documents and submitted false information to the court. He also allegedly submitted a waiver of service with a forged signature from a notary.
The divorce was set aside for now due to the fraudulent filing, according to Mark Herman of Harris County Constable Precinct 4.
You must log in to post a comment.