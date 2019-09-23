Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Plano Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting following a stabbing on Parker Road east of Central Expressway.
The call came in as a stabbing just before 9 a.m. on Parker Road east of Central Expressway. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds.
One officer arrived on the scene and saw a man running with a knife chasing another man.
The officer demanded the suspect drop the weapon, which he refused and the man acted aggressively, according to police. Then, the officer shot the suspect.
The officer involved was not hurt.
You must log in to post a comment.