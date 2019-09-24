



A day after former NBA, Texas Tech University and Dallas Carter High School basketball player Andre Emmett was found shot to death in Dallas, his family is sharing new details with CBS 11.

According to a family member who has been in touch with Dallas Police, detectives are running down leads and have obtained surveillance video from near the crime scene.

There’s no word yet from Dallas Police on when or if that surveillance video will be released to the public.

A passerby discovered Emmett’s body around 2:30 a.m. Monday on the side of the street at 1800 N Prairie Avenue, near Munger Avenue.

Police said Emmett, 37, was running away from his attackers when he was shot.

There is still no word yet on who may have been after Emmett and what the motive was.

The family is asking for the community’s help to find them.

“This is a senseless tragedy, and we do not want it to go unsolved… if anyone knows anything, we’re asking that they reach out to the police,” said Emmett’s Aunt, Karen Oliver.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been planned and the family says it is waiting for a report from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Emmett is perhaps best known for playing in the professional 3-on-3 league called, The Big 3.