(CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current Fox NFL broadcaster Troy Aikman blew up Twitter late Monday night.
It started with a tweet from The Athletic Kansas City which said of the Chiefs star quarterback, “In case you missed it, Patrick Mahomes has thrown 36% of Troy Aikman’s career touchdowns in about 8% of the games.”
Aikman retweeted that with the comment, In case you missed it: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles”
iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles https://t.co/Ba8kjPRnDs
— Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 24, 2019
Aikman got a mix of praise for his response as well as people pointing out it’s a fact Mahomes is off to a better start at this stage of his NFL career.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Aikman’s tweet had nearly 168,000 likes and more than 25,000 retweets.
Mahomes, who played college football at Texas Tech, did not jump in on this Twitter conversation.
