Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It took little more than ten minutes for a jury to find Michael Webb guilty of kidnapping.
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It took little more than ten minutes for a jury to find Michael Webb guilty of kidnapping.
He was accused of brazenly snatching a girl off the street this past spring.
The government finished presenting its case Wednesday morning against Webb, showing video of his interview with the FBI.
On Tuesday, Webb told the federal judge today he didn’t want to be in the courtroom for his trial.
You must log in to post a comment.