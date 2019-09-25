Comments
UPDATE: Fort Worth Police said at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, Mia Gutierrez was located.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl, Mia Gutierrez.
Gutierrez was last seen at 4:00 p.m. leaving Kirkpatrick Middle School at 3201 Refligio.
She is described as 4’8″, 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about this missing child should call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.
