GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police Chief Steve Dye is retiring to take on a bigger role with the city government, becoming the new Deputy City Manager.
The city confirmed the move effective January 2020 on Wednesday.
Dye has been serving both as Police Chief and Deputy City Manager for the last year.
How he’ll commit to his job helping Grand Prairie with planning for the future.
“You know I’m gonna continue to be able to serve our citizens just in a different level and a different capacity,” Dye told CBS 11. “I’ll still be able to facilitate and support the new chief and the successes we’ve attained at GPPD.”
The city says the police chief position will be filled by one of the current assistant chiefs in the next few months.
“It is with great pride that we announce that Grand Prairie Police Chief Steve Dye will retire from law enforcement and transition into his role as a full-time Deputy City Manager, effective January 2020. Steve, who has served in a dual role as Police Chief and Deputy City Manager for the past year, will retire from law enforcement after 35 years, eight of which has been with the Grand Prairie Police Department,” said Grand Prairie City Manager Tom Hart.
You must log in to post a comment.