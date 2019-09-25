  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:30 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Domestic Terror, domestic terrorism, domestic terrorist, el paso, El Paso mass shooting, El Paso Shooting, El Paso Walmart, Hate Crime, judge, mass shooting, mass shootings, shooter, State District Judge Angie Juárez Barill, walmart

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The judge presiding over the case of a man accused of killing 22 people at an El Paso Walmart has recused herself, saying she knew one of those killed.

State District Judge Angie Juárez Barill announced her recusal from the capital murder case of Patrick Crusius in a statement issued Wednesday, a week after her assignment to the case.

“First, I knew one of the deceased and family,” Barill said.

She also noted that her term of office ends in December 2020 since she’s running for chief justice of the 8th Texas Court of Appeals and not her present seat. She said the case could go to a judge reasonably sure of seeing it through to completion.

The 21-year-old Crusius, of Allen, remains jailed without bond charged with capital murder of multiple persons. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty.

Comments